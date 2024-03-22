Sports News Roundup: Rockets beat Bulls for 7th straight win; Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener delayed by rain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Rockets beat Bulls for 7th straight win

Jalen Green scored 26 points, Dillon Brooks added 23 and three reserves scored in double figures as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 127-117 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Jock Landale added 17 points and 12 rebounds while Aaron Holiday tallied 15 points and Jeff Green had 14 points and seven rebounds off the Houston bench. Brooks shot 10 of 13 before earning an ejection as the Rockets shot 50.5 percent from the floor.

A New York roller derby team's newest opponent: an order restricting trans athletes

For years, New York's Long Island Roller Rebels have welcomed transgender women to strap on skates and body padding and join their women's roller derby team. Now, under an executive order issued this month by Nassau County on Long Island, if they want to book a county-run park or athletics facility they must ask each member what sex was marked on their original birth certificate, and expel any teammates who were not designated female.

Soccer-Hrustic's return adds a touch of class to Australia's qualifying campaign

Ajdin Hrustic was one of Australia's most influential players in the lead-up to the last World Cup but two years of injury and club issues have largely deprived the Socceroos of his deft touch in midfield. The 27-year-old made a welcome return as a substitute during Thursday's 2-0 qualifying win over Lebanon, which kept Australia firmly on course for a sixth straight appearance at the World Cup finals.

Olympics-IOC transgender framework goes against science, says academic paper

A group of 26 academics have challenged the International Olympic Committee's framework on the inclusion of transgender athletes in sport, saying it does not protect fairness for women nor align with scientific or medical evidence. The paper, published this week in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, said decisions on eligibility for female competition must consider male development rather than testosterone levels.

Explainer-Olympics-How will Russian athletes be cleared to compete at Paris 2024?

Russian and Belarusian athletes who have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer will need to undergo a vetting process by the International Olympic Committee before being invited to compete at the Games. WHY WILL ATHLETES FROM RUSSIA AND BELARUS NEED TO VETTED?

Tennis-Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener delayed by rain

World number two Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated return to the court on Friday following the apparent suicide of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov earlier in the week was delayed when heavy rain prevented the start of play at the Miami Open. In the first match of the day on Grandstand court Sabalenka was scheduled to face good friend Paula Badosa in a second round encounter after receiving a first round bye.

Soccer-Players must help restore image of Spanish football after RFEF raids, says manager

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente believes his team has a responsibility to repair the image of Spanish football through their performances on the pitch as the country's soccer federation (RFEF) undergoes a corruption investigation. The RFEF fired two executives on Thursday after Spanish police raided its headquarters in Madrid.

Alpine skiing-Odermatt secures super-G title, third for the season

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt remained on course for a quartet of men's Alpine skiing World Cup crystal globes after securing the super-G title on Friday. The overall and giant slalom champion finished fifth in the final super-G of the season in the Austrian resort of Saalbach, with his Swiss team mates led by first time winner Stefan Rogentin sweeping the podium.

Motor racing-Vettel back at the wheel for Porsche Penske Le Mans test

Retired four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel is getting back behind the wheel to test a Porsche Penske Le Mans hypercar in Spain next week. The world endurance team said the 36-year-old, a 53-times grand prix winner who left Formula One at the end of 2022, will drive the Porsche 963 hybrid prototype at the Motorland Aragon circuit as part of a 36-hour test.

NHL roundup: Artemi Panarin's hat trick leads Rangers past Bruins

Artemi Panarin recorded his third hat trick of the season, leading the visiting New York Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Panarin scored New York's first two goals and capped the scoring with an empty-netter, becoming the fourth Ranger in the past 10 years to record a 40-goal season.

