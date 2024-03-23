Soccer-Kane's absence against Brazil offers chance for others to step up, says Southgate

England captain Harry Kane and midfielders Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson will miss Saturday's friendly against Brazil and their absence will offer others a chance to make their mark in the run-up to Euro 2024, manager Gareth Southgate said. Bayern Munich striker Kane travelled back to England last weekend to join up with the national team to be treated for an ankle injury he had suffered in a 5-2 win at Darmstadt on Saturday.

"No Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson or Cole Palmer tomorrow," Southgate told a press conference on Friday, without crossing out the availability of the trio against Belgium. "I would say Cole and Hendo have a better chance of Belgium than Harry. He'd be extremely doubtful.

"It's a brilliant opportunity for other players. We need to see them ahead of the Euros. From our perspective it's a great exercise and opportunity." Such opportunity could come Kobbie Mainoo's way, after Manchester United midfielder received his first England senior call-up.

"With Kobbie I said last week we were conscious about how quickly we should go. You need to make the right steps at the right time with players," Southgate said. "For us he was the next player in. We didn't want to stop that from happening. He's fitted in brilliantly. His level of training has been excellent - we won't hesitate to put him on the pitch."

The game against five-time world champions, however, will have little of a friendly feel. "We've only beaten Brazil four times. There are lots of matches against big opponents we don't have outstanding records against - but this team have managed to beat," Southgate added.

"It's another opportunity for us to put a marker down. But also we'll be tested in every aspect of our game." England, who topped Group C of Euro 2024 qualifiers ahead of Italy and Ukraine, will next host Belgium on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)