Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's Bos, McGree ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Lebanon

McGree suffered a foot injury early in the first half of Thursday's match and was replaced by Bos, who himself left the field with a knee injury just before half-time. "McGree and Bos were sent for scans following the match, with the Socceroos' medical team now in consultation with Middlesbrough (McGree) and KVC Westerlo (Bos) on treatment plans," the FA said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 15:07 IST
Soccer-Australia's Bos, McGree ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Lebanon

Australia will be without Riley McGree and Jordan Bos for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Lebanon after both players were injured in a 2-0 win over the same opponents last week, Football Australia (FA) said on Saturday. McGree suffered a foot injury early in the first half of Thursday's match and was replaced by Bos, who himself left the field with a knee injury just before half-time.

"McGree and Bos were sent for scans following the match, with the Socceroos' medical team now in consultation with Middlesbrough (McGree) and KVC Westerlo (Bos) on treatment plans," the FA said in a statement. "There has been no return to play timelines set for either player, with both Bos and McGree to be reviewed by club medical staff on their return."

Australia lead Group I with nine points from three matches, five ahead of second-placed Palestine. Lebanon have two points and Bangladesh are bottom with one point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024