IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant returns as Punjab Kings put Delhi Capitals to bat

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 15:23 IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant at toss (Photo: IPL/X). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant is finally making his much-awaited return ending the 14-month wait. Both teams have enough firepower to push each other to their limits. Pant would be looking to make his return and begin it on a positive note.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after winning the toss, "We are gonna field first. It is a new pitch. We will look to come up with new strategies. We have made some changes. We are used to this ground now. We had a practice match. We will look for some luck on this venue. Our four foreign players are Bairstow, Livingstone, Curran and Rabada." Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant during the toss said, "We would have batted first. The wicket looks a little on the slower side. Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well. Four overseas batters for us. Hope, Marsh, Warner, Stubbs."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

