Shubhankar fires 4-under to move up to fourth place

India’s Shubhankar Sharma is finding form ahead of his home event at the Hero Indian Open next week, as he moved up to fourth place at the Porsche Singapore Classic here on Saturday.

He shot a fine 4-under 68 after rounds of 68-69-68.

Sharma, who last won in 2018, moved to 11-under despite a closing bogey and was two shots behind leader David Micheluzzi who finished with back-to-back birdies to take a one-stroke lead after the third round.

Sharma had three birdies in his first six holes and then went through eight pars, before he found back-to-back birdies on the 15th and the 16th but then closed on the 18th with a bogey.

Earlier Micheluzzi had one bogey in his round of six under par 66 to move into the lead on 13 under par. He is one clear of overnight co-leader Andy Sullivan and fellow Englishman Sam Bairstow who shared second place on 12 under at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The swirling winds of the first two days dropped on day three, but 27-year-old Micheluzzi breezed to the top of the leaderboard on what was still a red-hot day in Singapore. Micheluzzi had rounds of 67-70-66.

Second round co-leader Sullivan experienced a rollercoaster of emotions on day three. After starting with four birdies in his first eight holes, the double bogeyed both the ninth and tenth, as well as bogeying the 11th. The four-time DP World Tour winner steadied the ship, however, with four birdies in his next seven to post a three under 69 and remain in contention.

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry gave himself a shot at contending for the title with a six under 66 on moving day to earn a share of 13th on eight under par.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon came within an inch of winning the €192,000 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which is on offer to the first player to ace the Par-3 17th hole this week.

