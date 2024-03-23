Left Menu

Shubhankar fires 4-under to move up to fourth place

He is one clear of overnight co-leader Andy Sullivan and fellow Englishman Sam Bairstow who shared second place on 12 under at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.The swirling winds of the first two days dropped on day three, but 27-year-old Micheluzzi breezed to the top of the leaderboard on what was still a red-hot day in Singapore.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:51 IST
Shubhankar fires 4-under to move up to fourth place
Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India’s Shubhankar Sharma is finding form ahead of his home event at the Hero Indian Open next week, as he moved up to fourth place at the Porsche Singapore Classic here on Saturday.

He shot a fine 4-under 68 after rounds of 68-69-68.

Sharma, who last won in 2018, moved to 11-under despite a closing bogey and was two shots behind leader David Micheluzzi who finished with back-to-back birdies to take a one-stroke lead after the third round.

Sharma had three birdies in his first six holes and then went through eight pars, before he found back-to-back birdies on the 15th and the 16th but then closed on the 18th with a bogey.

Earlier Micheluzzi had one bogey in his round of six under par 66 to move into the lead on 13 under par. He is one clear of overnight co-leader Andy Sullivan and fellow Englishman Sam Bairstow who shared second place on 12 under at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The swirling winds of the first two days dropped on day three, but 27-year-old Micheluzzi breezed to the top of the leaderboard on what was still a red-hot day in Singapore. Micheluzzi had rounds of 67-70-66.

Second round co-leader Sullivan experienced a rollercoaster of emotions on day three. After starting with four birdies in his first eight holes, the double bogeyed both the ninth and tenth, as well as bogeying the 11th. The four-time DP World Tour winner steadied the ship, however, with four birdies in his next seven to post a three under 69 and remain in contention.

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry gave himself a shot at contending for the title with a six under 66 on moving day to earn a share of 13th on eight under par.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon came within an inch of winning the €192,000 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which is on offer to the first player to ace the Par-3 17th hole this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024