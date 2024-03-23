CCI Billiards Classic: Jhanjharia, Agrawal enter main draw

Kanishk Jhanjharia and Aditya Agrawal came up with stellar performances to win their respective Round 2 qualifiers and enter the main draw of the CCI Billiards Classic here on Saturday.

Jhanjharia of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) stole the thunder with four successive breaks (81, 64, 63 and 64) and recorded an authoritative 481-221 triumph over club-mate Anurag Bagri, making it to the main draw.

Later, Agrawal displayed excellent touch and control, registering a century break and overcoming Mehul Sutariya by a compelling 419-209 margin.

Having assembled two further breaks of 94 and 53, Agrawal has now joined Jhanjharia in the next phase of the competition.

Meanwhile, CCI cueist Nishant Dossa continued his fine run, coming up with a timely break of 76 in the final half hour, turning things around and snatching a close 249-200 win over Sunil Jain in another Round 2 meeting, progressing to the main draw.

Rishabh Kumar also qualified for the main draw, defeating Vishal Gehani 361-220 with breaks of 51 and 61.

