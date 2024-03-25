Injured defenders Maguire and Walker leave England's squad and will miss friendly against Belgium

Left Menu

Three key players have left England's squad due to injury ahead of a friendly against Belgium. The team suffered their first defeat in 15 months against Brazil on Saturday. Manchester City's Rico Lewis and Burnley's James Trafford have been called up as replacements. Gareth Southgate faces challenges ahead of the match.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-03-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 09:31 IST
Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone have left England's squad through injury ahead of a friendly match against Belgium on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's team fell to its first defeat in 15 months on Saturday as teenager Endrick's late effort secured Brazil a 1-0 win over England at Wembley.

Walker and Maguire started that match but both defenders left the England camp because of injury, as did backup goalkeeper Johnstone, ahead of the game against Belgium at Wembley.

Manchester City defender Rico Lewis, who made his debut against North Macedonia in November, and uncapped Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford were moved up from the under-21 team to the senior squad.

