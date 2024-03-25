Soccer-Roberts banks on power of the tache as Wales eye Euro place

Defender Connor Roberts is hoping his lucky moustache can help Wales win their Euro 2024 playoff against Poland and seal a spot at this year's European Championship in Germany. Wales, who beat Finland 4-1 in the Path A semi-final, will be looking to qualify for their third successive Euros when they face Poland in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Roberts, who has enjoyed unbeaten runs at Burnley and Leeds United in the Championship while sporting the moustache, played the full 90 minutes against Finland. "It's just a little bit of a joke to be honest," Roberts told reporters when asked about his facial hair.

"My wife last year, she was like 'Why don't you grow it?' so I did and then we went on an unbeaten run at Burnley. I've done the same thing this year and keep asking her if I should shave it off but she likes it so I'm leaving it there. "I think it has played about 25 Championship games and never lost, so I hope that continues in the Championship and maybe it gives us a bit of luck on Tuesday. It's the power of the tache, isn't it?"

