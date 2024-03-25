Left Menu

Cricket-Chennai to host IPL final on May 26

The BCCI had announced the schedule only for the first two weeks -- 21 matches -- last month but has released the full schedule taking into account the polling dates for general elections in the country. In the playoffs, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the first qualifier between the top-two ranked teams on May 21 as well as the eliminator between the next two best teams a day later.

Chennai will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 26, the first time in 12 years the city is hosting the summit clash after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) released the full schedule of the T20 franchise tournament on Monday. The BCCI had announced the schedule only for the first two weeks -- 21 matches -- last month but has released the full schedule taking into account the polling dates for general elections in the country.

In the playoffs, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the first qualifier between the top-two ranked teams on May 21 as well as the eliminator between the next two best teams a day later. The playoffs will then move to Chennai -- home of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings -- where the second qualifier will be played on May 24 followed by the final on May 26.

Punjab Kings will also play in Dharamsala, where they will host Chennai and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Rajasthan Royals will play their final two matches in Guwahati.

