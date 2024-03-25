Left Menu

Pankaj Advani gears up to defend CCI Billiards crown

The championship winner will be offered INR 250,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up will be richer by Rs 150,000.The tournament format will feature 24 seeded players and eight qualifiers in the main draw, divided into eight groups for round-robin league matches.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:34 IST
Pankaj Advani gears up to defend CCI Billiards crown
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champion Pankaj Advani will be aiming to maintain his winning streak at the upcoming CCI Billiards Classic starting here on Tuesday.

Winner of 27 World Championship titles, Advani has displayed far superior skills compared to his rivals as he secured three back to back titles at various CCI events in the past year and half.

Bagging the CCI Classic Snooker title in January 2023 and having defended it successfully recently, he is eyeing another conquest in the upcoming tournament.

However, top Indian cuesists like national champion Dhruv Sitwala, runner-up Sourav Kothari and Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale will pose a tough challenge to Advani.

The field also comprises international players like multiple world champion Peter Gilchrist of Singapore and Englishmen David Causier, Peter Sheehan, Chris Taylor, and last year's runner-up Rob Hall.

Former world champions like Rupesh Shah, Ashok Shandilya, and Devendra Joshi will also be vying for the title.

The competition has a prize money of Rs 10.15 lakh. The championship winner will be offered INR 250,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up will be richer by Rs 150,000.

The tournament format will feature 24 seeded players and eight qualifiers in the main draw, divided into eight groups for round-robin league matches. The top two players from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The Groupings Group A: Pankaj Advani, Rayaan Razmi, Devendra Joshi and Rovin D'Souza.

Group B: Rob Hall (UK), Rupesh Shah, Ashok Shandilya and Nishan Dossa, Group C: David Causier (UK), Mahesh Jagdale, Vishal Madan and Aditya Agrawal.

Group D: Peter Gilchrist (SIN), S. Srikrishna, Nikhil Oootam and Akshay Gogri.

Group E: Dhruv Sitwala, Shahyan Razmi, Kamal Chawla and Rishabh Thakkar.

Group F: Sourav Kothari, Alok Kumar, Rohan Jambusaria and Rishabh Kumar.

Group G: Dhvaj Haria, Peter Sheehan (UK), Loukic Pathare and Rajeev Sharma.

Group H: Siddharth Parikh, Chris Taylor, Arun Agrawal and Kanishk Jhankharia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024