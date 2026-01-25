Solberg's Triumph: Youngest Winner at Monte Carlo

Sweden's rising star Oliver Solberg clinched the Monte Carlo Rally title on Sunday, spearheading a dominant one-two-three finish for Toyota in the season opener. Solberg, at just 24, marked his place in history as the youngest victor in the championship era of this prestigious event.

His Welsh teammate, Elfyn Evans, followed 51.8 seconds behind, while Sebastien Ogier, a nine-times world champion and ten-time Monte Carlo winner, secured third place. Solberg's triumph comes amidst challenging conditions, exacerbated by slippery, icy mountain roads and a near-miss after spinning on a slick hairpin.

The Swede's remarkable performance sets a high bar for the next championship round on his home ground in Sweden, scheduled from February 12-15. Meanwhile, Adrien Fourmaux and Thierry Neuville of Hyundai completed the top five standings.