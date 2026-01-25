Left Menu

Bunny Shaw's Late Winner Secures Manchester City Top Spot in Women's Super League

Striker Bunny Shaw scored a late winner for Manchester City in a 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses, securing a nine-point lead in the Women's Super League. Despite Chelsea's loss to Arsenal, City solidified their top position, while Liverpool registered their first win of the season.

Striker Bunny Shaw's late goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses on Sunday, catapulting City to a dominant nine-point lead in the Women's Super League. With this triumph, Manchester City now stand at the top with 36 points, leaving Chelsea and Arsenal trailing.

Vivianne Miedema set up an early goal for Kerolin, giving City an edge in the 11th minute. However, London City put up a tenacious fight, eventually equalizing with a powerful strike from Freya Godfrey in the 68th minute. Shaw's decisive goal emerged from a corner that the hosts couldn't clear.

While Manchester City stands firm at the summit, Liverpool celebrated their first season win, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, but remain at the bottom due to West Ham's victory over Leicester City. Meanwhile, Manchester United stormed back into contention with a 4-1 triumph over Aston Villa.

