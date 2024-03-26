Left Menu

Soccer-Acerbi cleared of racist remark charge due to lack of evidence

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi was cleared of a charge of racially insulting Napoli's Juan Jesus in a Serie A game, in a ruling handed down on Tuesday by an Italian football league judge.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:32 IST
Soccer-Acerbi cleared of racist remark charge due to lack of evidence
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi was cleared of a charge of racially insulting Napoli's Juan Jesus in a Serie A game, in a ruling handed down on Tuesday by an Italian football league judge. Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said in the ruling seen by Reuters that the proceedings failed to reach "the minimum level of reasonable certainty as to the discriminatory content of the offence", and Acerbi was not sanctioned in any way.

The Inter Milan player left the national team training camp on 18 March following the alleged incident and was replaced by AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini. The incident reportedly occurred during a 1-1 draw between Serie A leaders Inter Milan and seventh-placed Napoli, with defender Jesus later saying that Acerbi had apologised, while Acerbi denied having used any racist language.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024