Baseball-Ohtani's Dodgers, Acuna's Braves lead lethal lineups into new MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcome slugger Shohei Ohtani into a battle for National League supremacy with the Atlanta Braves while the reigning champion Texas Rangers look to repeat as Major League Baseball begins a season that promises drama on and off the field. The Dodgers went on an epic offseason spending spree that started with the signing of two-way Japanese superstar Ohtani to a record 10-year, $700 million contact, and they didn't stop there.

Panthers sign Pro Bowl OLB Jadeveon Clowney

The Carolina Panthers flew under the radar and signed free agent outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday. The team did not disclose terms but ESPN and NFL Network reported it's a two-year deal worth $20 million and up to $24 million with incentives. Clowney fills a big void for a Panthers club that traded Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants earlier this month and lost Yetur Gross-Matos in free agency.

Soccer - Age won't determine when I retire, says Messi

Lionel Messi will not consider his age as a deciding factor in his retirement plans, the Argentine forward said, adding that he has no clear idea of what he will do when that time comes. Messi, who played for 17 years at Barcelona before signing for Paris St Germain in 2021 and Inter Miami last year, will turn 37 in under three months but knows for sure that his age will not determine when it is time to hang up his boots.

Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL) out for season

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday. Sundqvist was injured after being checked into the boards by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb during the second period of Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Sundqvist needed help from his teammates to get off the ice and did not return to the game.

Tennis-Sinner breezes into Miami Open semis

Jannik Sinner rolled past Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Wednesday where the second seed will face either defending champion Daniil Medvedev or Nicolas Jarry. The first set of the match played in humid conditions hinged on a Machac service game at 3-3 where the unseeded Czech's forehand missed its target on break point to give Sinner a 4-3 lead.

Baseball-MLB owners unanimously approve Orioles sale to Rubenstein

Major League Baseball owners on Wednesday unanimously approved private equity billionaire David Rubenstein as the new owner of the American League's Baltimore Orioles. The vote conducted earlier on Wednesday was the final step in a process that began in late January when an agreement was in place for the Angelos family to sell the Orioles to a group led by Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.

Thorns make F Sophia Smith NWSL's highest-paid player

The Portland Thorns signed forward Sophia Smith to a two-year contract extension Tuesday, making her the highest paid player in the NWSL, ESPN reported. While Smith's deal runs through the 2025 season, the contract will include an option for 2026.

Dodgers sign C Will Smith to 10-year extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed catcher Will Smith to a 10-year extension worth $140 million on Wednesday. The deal will include deferred compensation, per MLB.com. Ten years marks the longest contract for a catcher in MLB history and potentially keeps Smith in Dodger blue through the 2033 season.

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) out vs. Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss Wednesday night's game against the surging Houston Rockets with a quad injury. The NBA's third-leading scorer (30.4 points per game) has been playing through the right quad contusion that occurred last Wednesday when he took a knee to the leg. The missed game will be just the second this season for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Prosecutor seeks 2-1/2-year jail term for Spain's ex-soccer chief Rubiales over kiss

A prosecutor at Spain's High Court is seeking a prison sentence of 2-1/2 years for former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales over his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso, a court document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. Prosecutor Marta Durantez charged Rubiales with one count of sexual assault and one of coercion for his alleged actions in the aftermath of the kiss, offences carrying jail terms of one year and 18 months, respectively.

