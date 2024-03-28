Left Menu

Cricket-Stoinis, Agar lose Australia contracts

Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India and has not been seen in the team since, while left-arm spinner Agar has played only one international match in the past year. The Western Australian duo were jettisoned from the 23-man central contracts list released on Thursday along with test opener Marcus Harris, paceman Michael Neser and the retiring David Warner.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:10 IST
Cricket-Stoinis, Agar lose Australia contracts
  • Country:
  • Australia

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spin bowler Ashton Agar have been dropped from Australia's contracts list for the 2024/25 season after falling out of favour with selectors. Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India and has not been seen in the team since, while left-arm spinner Agar has played only one international match in the past year.

The Western Australian duo were jettisoned from the 23-man central contracts list released on Thursday along with test opener Marcus Harris, paceman Michael Neser and the retiring David Warner. The annual contracts list offers a snapshot of the pecking order in Australian cricket before the start of a new season, though players can be promoted into it based on performance during the season.

Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett is the sole new face on the list, rewarded after his impressive debut ODI series against West Indies and T20I debut against the Caribbean side in February. Tasmania fast bowler Nathan Ellis, Western Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie and white-ball batter Matt Short were retained after earning promotion during the last season.

"Matt, Aaron and Xavier have been extremely impressive in the early stages of their international careers," said selectors chief George Bailey in a statement. "The panel believes they have strong futures and are deserved of their contracts as they work towards striving to become regulars in the Australian setup."

Australia, the ODI and test world champions, will bid for a second T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean at the tournament starting in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024