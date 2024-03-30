Left Menu

Soccer-Man City hammer Liverpool 4-1 to go top of WSL

Striker Khadija Shaw scored twice for Manchester City as they thrashed Liverpool 4-1 away on Saturday to take a three-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League. Liverpool remained fourth on 29 points. Rachel Daly grabbed a 75th-minute equaliser for Aston Villa as they drew 2-2 at home with Leicester City.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:09 IST
Striker Khadija Shaw scored twice for Manchester City as they thrashed Liverpool 4-1 away on Saturday to take a three-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League. Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock for City in the 16th minute and Jessica Park added a second six minute later before Shaw netted in the 24th minute to leave Liverpool reeling.

Shaw struck again five minutes after the break to make it 17 goals in 17 league games this season for the Jamaican international before Taylor Hinds grabbed a stunning consolation goal for the home side. City moved on to 46 points after 18 games, three ahead of Chelsea who face Arsenal in Sunday's League Cup final and have a game in hand on the leaders. Liverpool remained fourth on 29 points.

Rachel Daly grabbed a 75th-minute equaliser for Aston Villa as they drew 2-2 at home with Leicester City. Adriana Leon had given the hosts the lead but Leicester struck back with goals from Yuka Momiki and Samantha Tierney before Daly ensured a share of the points for Villa who remained in seventh spot, three points ahead of eighth-placed Leicester.

