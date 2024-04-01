Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mariners rally past Red Sox in 10th

The Seattle Mariners scored three times in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series. Julio Rodriguez singled with one out in the 10th to score Josh Rojas from third with the game-winning run.

Tennis-Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open

Jannik Sinner dominated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the Miami Open for the first time and rise to world number two. The Italian fired a passing shot howling by his Bulgarian opponent for a crucial break in the first set and captured the opener with a brilliant backhand winner that brought the fans at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet.

Motor racing-F1 owner Liberty Media set to take over MotoGP, Sky reports

Formula One's U.S.-based owner Liberty Media is expected to announce a takeover of MotoGP's parent company within days and for more than 4 billion euros ($4.32 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday. The broadcaster said Liberty chief executive Greg Maffei could confirm the deal as early as Monday during a trip to Madrid.

Tennis-Collins clinches maiden Masters 1000 to achieve farewell season goal

American Danielle Collins said she has achieved the goal she set herself for her final season on the WTA Tour by winning her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open on Saturday. The 30-year-old overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina in just over two hours to become the sixth American woman to claim the crown in Miami.

NBA fines Spurs' Victor Wembanyama $25K for tossing ball into stands

Rookie Victor Wembanyama's celebratory toss of the basketball into the stands following a San Antonio Spurs overtime victory earned him a $25,000 fine from the NBA, the league announced on Sunday. Wembanyama had caught and cradled a pass as time expired in the Spurs' 130-126 win over the visiting New York Knicks, then heaved the ball to spectators on Friday. The league typically assesses an automatic fine for throwing or kicking a ball into the stands.

Tennis-Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season. Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on the way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning second set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

3-point lines not the same distance at Portland Regional

In a well-known scene in the movie "Hoosiers," Gene Hackman's character gets out a tape measure to show his players that the dimensions of the court where they are about to play are the same as usual as a means of encouraging his team not to be intimidated by a larger playing venue. Perhaps the officials at the Portland Regional in the 2024 Women's Basketball Tournament at Moda Arena could have used recalled Norman Dale, as it was revealed Sunday -- after multiple games had already been played -- that the dimensions of each 3-point line didn't match.

LSU's Angel Reese: No hate, only fierce competition with Iowa's Caitlin Clark

There's no personal animosity between college basketball stars Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Angel Reese of LSU, just highly intense competition, they said going into the much-anticipated rematch of their teams on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. "I think people just take it like we hate each other," Reese said Sunday in Albany, N.Y. "Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game. Once I get between those lines, there's no friends. I'm going to talk trash to you. I'm going to do whatever it takes to get in your head the whole entire game, but after the game, we can kick it. I don't think people really realize that."

Brittney Griner reaches deal to return to Mercury

Eight-time All-Star center Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA did not disclose terms of the contract late Friday night. However, multiple media outlets reported the free agent was given a one-year deal that the Mercury officially will announce next week.

Kim Mulkey's controversial coaching style addressed in much-anticipated profile

The Washington Post's highly anticipated story on Kim Mulkey was published on Saturday, with the wide-ranging profile walking a fine line between heaping praise on the LSU coach while detailing a combative side that can alienate others. Mulkey previously threatened legal action against the newspaper, which released the story hours before the Tigers' game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the Women's NCAA Tournament.

