Left Menu

East Zone crush North by 135 runs, to meet South in Senior Women’s Multi-Day Trophy final

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST
East Zone crush North by 135 runs, to meet South in Senior Women’s Multi-Day Trophy final
  • Country:
  • India

East Zone crushed North Zone by a huge margin of 135 runs to set up summit clash against South Zone, who played out a draw against West Zone, in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy here on Friday.

Despite having conceded a slender lead of 12 runs in the first innings, a strong show with the bat in the second essay put East Zone in a dominant position.

They declared their second innings for 282/9 to set North Zone a target of 271 runs.

Deepti claimed 6/49, while Annapurna Das took 3/21 as North Zone were shot out for a paltry 135 in 48.2 overs — their second low score in the game after making 144 in the first essay.

For the East Zone, right-arm fast bowler Titas Sadhu bowled a fine spell of 5-1-19-1 while accounting for opening batter Priya Punia.

Shafali Verma missed out on a personal milestone as she fell for 49 (66 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s) whereas India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again flopped with the bat, falling for a mere five after making 10 in the first innings.

In the other semifinal, South Zone advanced to the final after playing out a draw against the West Zone.

Resuming their second innings at 58 for two after taking a lead of 59 runs in the first innings, South Zone went on to pile up the runs as they were 262 for five with an overall lead of 321 runs when the game was called off.

Opening batter Miriyala Durga scored 81 from 205 balls with 12 fours but Tamanna Nigam, who had made 55 in the first innings, was unfortunate to have missed out on a deserving century, falling for 99 from 200 balls with 16 fours.

Nigam and Durga were involved in a 132-run stand for the third wicket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024