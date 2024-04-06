Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Springbok prop returning home after one season at Ulster

Double World Cup-winning prop forward Steven Kitshoff is to return to the Cape Town-based Stormers next season after signing a two-year deal, the South African franchise said. He returns after a single season at Ulster, who will be releasing him from his contract in July.

NHL roundup: Six unanswered goals push Coyotes past Knights

Michael Carcone scored twice while Alex Kerfoot added one goal and one assist as the Arizona Coyotes scored six unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad, Josh Brown and Logan Cooley also tallied for the Coyotes (32-39-5, 69 points), who trailed 4-1 eight minutes into the third period before mounting an incredible comeback against the defending Stanley Cup champs. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

NBA-LeBron's son Bronny declares for 2024 draft

Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old guard survived a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest in July while training with his University of Southern California (USC) team.

Panthers, DT Derrick Brown agree to reported 4-year, $96M contract

The Carolina Panthers and record-setting defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a multi-year contract extension. The team announced the extension on Friday but not the financial terms. Multiple reports put the value of the four-year deal at $96 million, with $63 million guaranteed.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes pole at Japan GP for third year in a row

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for a third straight year at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, with Sergio Perez qualifying a close second to ensure a Red Bull front-row lockout. Verstappen set the pace with a lap of one minute 28.197 seconds - 0.066 seconds clear of Perez - becoming the first driver to take pole in the opening four races of a season since Lewis Hamilton nine years ago.

Motor Racing-Mercedes car feels best in years, Hamilton says

Lewis Hamilton said his Mercedes Formula One car is the best it has felt in more than three years despite a middling qualifying session at the Japan Grand Prix on Saturday dominated by rivals Red Bull. Seven-times world champion Hamilton, who leaves the Silver Arrows for Ferrari at the end of the season, has been frustrated by reliability issues in recent years and retired from the last race in Melbourne after engine failure.

Connor McDavid, Oilers aim to get back on track vs. Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column when they entertain the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Oilers (45-24-5, 95 points) return home after dropping both contests on a brief two-game road trip. Edmonton fell 3-2 in overtime in St. Louis on Monday before dropping a 5-0 decision to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

NBA fines 76ers $100K over injury report

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules, the league announced Friday. According to the NBA, the team was inaccurate in its listing of the status of center Joel Embiid for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers listed Embiid as being out until just before game time. However, he played 29 minutes and scored 24 points in the 109-105 Philadelphia win.

NBA roundup: Raptors end 15-game skid, add to Bucks' woes

Gary Trent Jr. finished 7-of-15 shooting from 3-point range en route to 31 points, and with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, the visiting Toronto Raptors snapped the second-longest losing streak in franchise history with Friday's 117-111 win. Toronto had lost 15 straight heading into Milwaukee, two shy of matching the longest skid for the organization. But RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley went for 26 and 25 points, respectively, and Quickley also flirted with a triple-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing nine assists.

MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener

Thairo Estrada gave the San Francisco Giants a walk-off win in their home opener Friday afternoon, lacing a one-out double to left-center field to score Matt Chapman from first base for a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. The win completed a happy homecoming for new Giants manager Bob Melvin, the former Padres skipper who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and played three of his 10 big-league seasons with the Giants. Chapman set the stage for Estrada's heroics by getting hit on the left elbow on a 1-2 pitch from Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos (0-1).

