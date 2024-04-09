Left Menu

We could have assessed the pitch better: Varun Chakaravarthy

In every team, some batters are going to dominate, and you have to find a way to counter them, he said.CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad too felt strokeplay was tough on the surface.The wickets in the last two games were really good.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:36 IST
We could have assessed the pitch better: Varun Chakaravarthy
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy says misreading the pitch contributed immensely to their downfall against hosts Chennai Super Kings here.

The pitch used for the game on Monday behaved differently compared to the ones used for the first two games.

KKR managed only 137/9 and CSK chased it down in 17.4 overs. ''When I saw the wicket, it appeared to be a flat one. But the way it behaved was totally different,'' said Chakaravarthy in the post-match media interaction.

''We could have assessed the pitch better because it was very slow initially. It was tough to connect the ball, but I felt 160 would have been a par score.

''Also, there was a lot of dew. The last over that I bowled to (Shivam) Dube made a lot of difference since the seam was very wet, and I couldn't grip the ball much,'' said the mystery spinner.

The seven-wicket defeat on Monday was KKR's first loss of the season.

Chakaravarthy failed to get a single wicket, finishing with figures of 0/26, but he was the most economical of the lot.

''We have plans for every batsman, but the most important thing is to execute them. In every team, some batters are going to dominate, and you have to find a way to counter them,'' he said.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad too felt strokeplay was tough on the surface.

''The wickets in the last two games were really good. It came on to the bat really well, and we kept playing our shots.

''(In this game), the ball was slightly holding in the second innings, and there was some amount of dew as well. I believe the sudden climate change, with a lot more humidity and dew played a part,'' said Gaikwad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024