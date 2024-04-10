Left Menu

Soccer-England's women battle to 2-0 win over Ireland, France top Euro qualifying group

With Leah Williamson retuning to captain England after a year out of the team due to an ACL injury, Chelsea attacker James gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute with a crisp finish after the Irish failed to deal with a cross into the box. Alex Greenwood netted a penalty six minutes later, and she was awarded another chance from the spot for another handball on the half-hour mark, but this time she struck Courtney Brosnan's left-hand post and the ball bounced to safety.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-04-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 02:13 IST
Soccer-England's women battle to 2-0 win over Ireland, France top Euro qualifying group
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Goals from Lauren James and Alex Greenwood gave England a 2-0 win over an Ireland side that battled to the end in Dublin in the Women's Euro qualifiers on Tuesday, but France remain top of League A Group 3 after a 1-0 win away to Sweden. With Leah Williamson retuning to captain England after a year out of the team due to an ACL injury, Chelsea attacker James gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute with a crisp finish after the Irish failed to deal with a cross into the box.

Alex Greenwood netted a penalty six minutes later, and she was awarded another chance from the spot for another handball on the half-hour mark, but this time she struck Courtney Brosnan's left-hand post and the ball bounced to safety. A switch to a more direct approach late on enabled the Irish to exert some real pressure in the second half but they couldn't get the ball in the net as they fell to their second successive defeat in the four-team qualifying group.

Earlier in the evening, France went top thanks to a 1-0 win over Sweden. Wendie Renard scored the winner in the 81st minute and French forward Vicki Becho was dismissed deep into stoppage time for a second yellow card. In Group 1, Finland bounced back from a defeat by Norway to overcome Italy 2-1 in Helsinki, while the Netherlands beat the Norwegians with Lineth Beerensteyn getting the only goal of the game.

In Group 2 the Czech Republic took a shock 1-0 lead over Spain, but the world champions came roaring back to win 3-1 to top the group on six points after two games ahead of Denmark, who beat Belgium 4-2, on goal difference. Germany's Lea Schueller struck twice as her side went top of Group 4 thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Iceland, with Austria second in the standings after a 3-1 win away to Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
4
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024