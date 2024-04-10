"Aiming for gold this time around": Para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya ahead of Paris Para-Olympics 2024

By Shaurya Dutt Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya of Haryana said that he would be aiming at gold in the upcoming Paris Para-Olympics which are scheduled to take place later this year in August and September.

Yogesh specializes in the discus throw. At the Asian Para Games 2023 at Hangzhou, he successfully completed an incredible achievement by winning a silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56 Final. Yogesh said that his main focus is on diet as it helps him to perform better in the big tournaments.

"Right now we are training properly for the world championship but right now my main focus is on the Paris Para-Olympics. There will be a competition before the tournament where I will get to know where I am lacking for the Para-Olympics after the World Championship. I am mainly focusing on my diet as it is helping me to perform better," Yogesh said while speaking to ANI. The para-athlete further stated that he will give his 100 per cent in the upcoming mega event so that he can bring gold for himself and for the country.

"I am aiming for gold this time around as I have got silver in the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Para-Olympics in Tokyo. I will give my 100% this time around so that I can bring gold for myself and for the country," the Olympic silver medalist asserted. The 26-year-old player said that he does meditation on regular basis as it helps an individual to be mentally strong.

"You get demotivated sometimes. I try to keep myself motivated. On Saturday after the workout, I get social. I meet my friends and try to get motivated by them. The time since I have come from the world championship trials, I have been really motivated. I am doing meditation on daily basis. Meditation is helping me a lot as I am getting mentally strong from that," the Asian Game silver medalist added. In the end, Yogesh thanked his coach for supporting him throughout his journey. He said that his coach has played a major role in his success.

"The coach has helped me a lot in my training. In 2017, I used to do training individually. During that time I met Naval Sir and he asked me to train with him. Along with him, I qualified for the world championship and won a bronze medal there, and a silver in Tokyo. He has played a major role in my success. He has treated me like his own child and I enjoy training with him," the 26-year-old concluded. (ANI)

