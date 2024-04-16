Soccer-Germany World Cup winner Hoelzenbein dies aged 78

Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning striker Bernd Hoelzenbein has died at the age of 78, his former club Eintracht Frankfurt said on Tuesday. Hoelzenbein died on Monday surrounded by his family, the club added in a statement.

Part of the German squad that won the World Cup on home soil, Hoelzenbein won three German Cups with Frankfurt and also the UEFA Cup in 1980, having come through their youth setup. He scored a club record 215 goals in 532 competitive appearances for Frankfurt between 1967 and 1981.

"Bernd had a huge influence on Eintracht for almost 60 years," club chief executive officer Axel Hellmann said in a statement. "He was part of the golden generation of the 1970s, the UEFA Cup win in 1980‚ and the 'Football 2000' era that we as a club played at the start of the 1990s, during which time he was vice-president.

"In Bernd, we are losing not only one of the club's biggest icons, but also a loyal colleague and a dear friend." Bayern Munich also offered their condolences.

"Bayern, together with the rest of the German footballing world, are united in mourning the passing of Bernd Hoelzenbein," they said on social media platform X. "He was a true great both on and off the pitch. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all those that knew him. Rest in peace."

