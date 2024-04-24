Left Menu

Local Autocross Champions: Matthai, Pasha, and Nikeeta Emerge Victorious

In a stellar show, Philippos Matthai clinched the fastest driver title in the Time Attack event on Wednesday during the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship at Pune.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:12 IST
In a stellar show, Philippos Matthai clinched the fastest driver title in the Time Attack event on Wednesday during the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship at Pune. In the INAC-Open Class, Matthai's stellar lap of 1:26.000 in his VW Polo for MRF secured him the top spot in the event hosted by the Indian Automotive Racing Club (IARC) here. Uday Pilani claimed the second-place clocking 11:28.909, followed by Naveen Puligilla with a time of 1:33.422. Nikhil J clocked a blistering 1:25.094s to beat fancied Dhruva Chandrashekar, who managed only 1:26.267s, in the INAC1 800 to 1650cc class finals.

Ashad Pasha showcased his talent by dominating double wins the INAC 2 Class (800cc to 1400cc) and (1401cc to 1650cc) with a commanding time of 1:27.840, closely followed by Hyderabad's Mazdayar Vatcha with 1:32.228 and Kiran Reddy with 1:32.336.

In INAC 3-Open Class, Mazdayar emerged victorious with a time of 1:30.657, with Goa's Amey Desai coming second with a time of 1:31.277 followed by Praveen Dwarkanath at 1:33.474.

The 4WD Open category witnessed Daksh Gill's dominance in Subaru, as he claimed the title with an exceptional time of 1:27.786, followed by Sravan Kuttor who recorded 1:33.222 and Mazdayar with 1:34.002. In the women's category of Time Attack event, Pune's Nikeeta Takkale secured first position with 1:31.380 followed by Tarushi Vikram with 1:32.988 and Nikita Nair (2:01.456).

This is the first of the 12 Nationals organised by the FMSCI.

