Local Autocross Champions: Matthai, Pasha, and Nikeeta Emerge Victorious
In a stellar show, Philippos Matthai clinched the fastest driver title in the Time Attack event on Wednesday during the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship at Pune. In the womens category of Time Attack event, Punes Nikeeta Takkale secured first position with 131.380 followed by Tarushi Vikram with 132.988 and Nikita Nair 201.456.This is the first of the 12 Nationals organised by the FMSCI.
In a stellar show, Philippos Matthai clinched the fastest driver title in the Time Attack event on Wednesday during the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship at Pune. In the INAC-Open Class, Matthai's stellar lap of 1:26.000 in his VW Polo for MRF secured him the top spot in the event hosted by the Indian Automotive Racing Club (IARC) here. Uday Pilani claimed the second-place clocking 11:28.909, followed by Naveen Puligilla with a time of 1:33.422. Nikhil J clocked a blistering 1:25.094s to beat fancied Dhruva Chandrashekar, who managed only 1:26.267s, in the INAC1 800 to 1650cc class finals.
Ashad Pasha showcased his talent by dominating double wins the INAC 2 Class (800cc to 1400cc) and (1401cc to 1650cc) with a commanding time of 1:27.840, closely followed by Hyderabad's Mazdayar Vatcha with 1:32.228 and Kiran Reddy with 1:32.336.
In INAC 3-Open Class, Mazdayar emerged victorious with a time of 1:30.657, with Goa's Amey Desai coming second with a time of 1:31.277 followed by Praveen Dwarkanath at 1:33.474.
The 4WD Open category witnessed Daksh Gill's dominance in Subaru, as he claimed the title with an exceptional time of 1:27.786, followed by Sravan Kuttor who recorded 1:33.222 and Mazdayar with 1:34.002. In the women's category of Time Attack event, Pune's Nikeeta Takkale secured first position with 1:31.380 followed by Tarushi Vikram with 1:32.988 and Nikita Nair (2:01.456).
This is the first of the 12 Nationals organised by the FMSCI.
