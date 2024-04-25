Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Knights make it two straight at Dallas

Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel each had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights produced a second consecutive road victory over the Dallas Stars, prevailing 3-1 on Wednesday. Vegas holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series while heading home for Game 3 on Saturday.

Golf-Woods, McIlroy to receive loyalty payouts from PGA Tour, report says

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the golfers expected to be given equity in PGA Tour Enterprises as a thank you for sticking with the Tour instead of jumping to rival LIV Golf, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday. Woods will receive a $100 million and McIlroy a $50 million stake in the newly-formed enterprise for not taking lucrative offers from the Saudi-backed LIV as merger negotiations between the two circuits continue to drag on.

Trophy Trust reinstates Reggie Bush as 2005 Heisman winner

Due to an evolving landscape in college football, the Heisman Trust ran a reverse to reinstate 2005 winner Reggie Bush on Wednesday. Bush was honored in a brief ceremony attended by college football dignitaries, who share his status as members of the Heisman club.

MLB roundup: Braves get walk-off win in 10th, sweep Marlins

Michael Harris II led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a game-winning RBI double to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins and a sweep of the three-game series. Harris smacked an 0-1 fastball from Tanner Scott (0-4) past center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to plate automatic runner Ronald Acuna Jr. A.J. Minter (4-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the inning.

Report: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown gets $120M extension

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The deal runs through 2028 and reportedly includes $77 million guaranteed, supplanting Cooper Kupp's $75 million as the highest total among NFL wideouts.

NBA roundup: Mavs grab road win over Clippers

Luka Doncic had 32 points and nine assists and Kyrie Irving added 23 points as the Dallas Mavericks got the best of the Los Angeles Clippers 96-93 in Game 2 on Tuesday to even their first-round playoff series. P.J. Washington scored 18 points and Derrick Jones Jr. had 10 as the Mavericks recovered from a double-digit defeat in Game 1 on Sunday, when they trailed by as many as 29 points and scored just 30 in the first half.

Steelers rework linebacker Alex Highsmith's deal, clear $7M

The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured linebacker Alex Highsmith's contract to clear more than $7 million in salary cap space, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Highsmith, 26, inked a four-year, $68 million extension last July that reportedly included $27.7 million guaranteed.

Tennis-Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open

Naomi Osaka picked up her first win on clay in two years on Wednesday and while the former world number one is adapting to the slower surface ahead of the French Open she has no plans to abandon the power game that brought her four Grand Slam titles. Osaka, who returned to action in January after a 15-month maternity break, has enjoyed huge success thanks to her powerful baseline game but the Japanese player has struggled on clay.

Olympics-Parisians warm up for Olympics with workouts in Louvre museum

Parisians warmed up for the coming Olympics with a series of workouts inside the renowned Louvre Museum on Wednesday, part of a programme to meld sports and culture as the French capital girds to host the Summer Games. Participants took part in four 10-minute sessions of various disciplines dubbed "Run in the Louvre" in four emblematic rooms of the world's most visited museum.

Cardinals send struggling outfielder Jordan Walker to minors

The St. Louis Cardinals sent struggling outfielder Jordan Walker back to the minors on Wednesday. Walker, 21, was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after batting .155 with no homers and four RBIs in 20 games.

