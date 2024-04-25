Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal seeding for French Open not being considered, says Mauresmo

On Wednesday, the Spaniard said he was not sure if he would be able to play at this year's French Open, which he has won a record 14 times. The 37-year-old Nadal, a 22-times Grand Slam champion, has plummeted to 512 in the rankings after a long spell on the sidelines, having missed almost a year with a hip flexor injury.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:37 IST
Former world number Rafael Nadal is unlikely to be seeded at next month's French Open, Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Spaniard said he was not sure if he would be able to play at this year's French Open, which he has won a record 14 times.

The 37-year-old Nadal, a 22-times Grand Slam champion, has plummeted to 512 in the rankings after a long spell on the sidelines, having missed almost a year with a hip flexor injury. He is entered in the main draw for the French Open thanks to his protected ranking but that ranking does not apply for seeding, with the 32 highest-ranked players being seeded.

With no seeding, Nadal could be drawn against top players in the early rounds of the tournament. Until 2020, Wimbledon was the only one of the four Grand Slams that did not stick to the ATP and WTA rankings, opting instead to also factor in a player's past performances on grass.

Wimbledon's seeding formula was criticised by players, including Nadal, before it was abandoned. Asked about Nadal being seeded at this year's French Open, Mauresmo told reporters: "Right now it's not a topic...

"Wimbledon did it for a very, very, very long time, and it certainly brought some advantages but we also saw all the disadvantages it could bring. For the moment, it's not on the table. "We're keeping our fingers crossed for him above all, for us too obviously. We're keeping a close eye on what's happening for him on court. We're in touch with his team. Whether there's a tribute depends very much on him. We'll follow his wishes."

Nadal is in action against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the Madrid Open later on Thursday.

