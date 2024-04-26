Left Menu

King Charles III to Resume Public Duties After Cancer Treatment, Palace Announces

King Charles III to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment. His first appearance will be at a cancer treatment center on Tuesday, followed by hosting the emperor and empress of Japan in June. His health is improving, with his medical team positive about his recovery.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:40 IST
King Charles III to Resume Public Duties After Cancer Treatment, Palace Announces
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The palace said Charles would make a public visit to a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday in the first of several appearances he will make in coming weeks. One of his first major engagements will be hosting a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

The palace didn't provide an update on the king's health or his treatment, though it said that his "medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the king's continued recovery''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024