King Charles III to Resume Public Duties After Cancer Treatment, Palace Announces

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The palace said Charles would make a public visit to a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday in the first of several appearances he will make in coming weeks. One of his first major engagements will be hosting a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

The palace didn't provide an update on the king's health or his treatment, though it said that his "medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the king's continued recovery''.

