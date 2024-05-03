Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis

Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-05-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 03:12 IST
Tennis-Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match. Lehecka will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Friday.

Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match. Lehecka will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 23-year-old Canadian was due to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals but the Italian pulled out from the tournament with a right hip injury on Wednesday. Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev will play Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the other semi-final.

