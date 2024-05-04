Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rublev eases past Fritz, faces Auger-Aliassime in Madrid final

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach his first Madrid Open final where he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian advanced after the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka pulled out injured midway through the first set of their semi-final.

LeBron James favored to stay with Lakers as potential suitors emerge

LeBron James is going to take some time away from the court to decide where -- and even if -- he will play his 22nd NBA season. The Lakers were back in the news with Friday's firing of coach Darvin Ham after two seasons. Who general manager Rob Pelinka tabs to replace Ham could also weigh heavily on James' decision.

MLB, Nike outline uniform fixes on the way

Following negative feedback from players regarding uniforms, Major League Baseball announced Friday that adjustments will be made in time for the 2025 season. Alleged issues with the new uniforms introduced before the current season include a propensity for collecting visible sweat, pants that are see-through and more prone to tearing, mismatched colors and smaller lettering on the backs of jerseys.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'No restrictions' at OTAs

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will be ready when the New York Jets begin their offseason training activities on May 20. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the 40-year-old quarterback will have "no restrictions" eight months after Achilles surgery.

Cricket-Former NZ all-rounder Anderson in USA squad for T20 World Cup

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named to the United States squad for the T20 World Cup in June, USA Cricket has announced. Anderson was part of the New Zealand team who lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2015 and also played two T20 World Cups for them.

MLB roundup: Twins down Red Sox for 11th straight win

Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers drove in two runs apiece, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in Minneapolis. Willi Castro went 2-for-3 with a double for Minnesota, which won its 11th game in a row. The Twins have not lost since April 21 against the Detroit Tigers.

Biden gives Katie Ledecky, Michelle Yeoh the Medal of Freedom

A winner of seven Olympic gold medals, a leader of the Mississippi civil rights struggle and a pioneer of television's tabloid talk show genre are part of this year's class of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. U.S. President Joe Biden extended the highest U.S. civilian award to 19 people, including Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky, the assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers and television host Phil Donahue.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole

Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday and he was joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed most of the morning practice after spinning out. Triple world champion Verstappen, who came from fourth on the grid to win the first sprint race of year at the Chinese Grand Prix, will start from the front on Saturday after clocking the top time of one minute, 28.194 seconds around a steamy Miami International Autodrome.

Lakers fire head coach Darvin Ham after 2 seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday after two seasons and a 90-74 regular-season record. "We greatly appreciate Darvin's efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year's remarkable run to the Western Conference finals," general manager Rob Pelinka said in a team-released statement.

Bowness, Brunette and Tocchet finalists for coaching honor

Winnipeg's Rick Bowness, Nashville's Andrew Brunette and Vancouver's Rick Tocchet were named finalists on Friday for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's 2023-24 coach of the year. The trophy honors the head coach who has "contributed the most to his team's success," voted on by members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)