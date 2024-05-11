Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal must ensure Arteta stays on, says Jorginho

Arsenal must hold on to manager Mikel Arteta in the long run as he has created something special at the club, midfielder Jorginho said with his coach yet to renew his contract which expires at the end of next season.

Arsenal must hold on to manager Mikel Arteta in the long run as he has created something special at the club, midfielder Jorginho said with his coach yet to renew his contract which expires at the end of next season. Arsenal top the Premier League table with two games left, one point ahead of champions Manchester City who have a match in hand.

"I feel that he could stay way longer," Jorginho said. "I feel he feels good here and I honestly don't see him going. "It is really important for the club for him to stay because him, with (technical director) Edu (Gaspar) and the board, the whole club, they have created something special.

"What he (Arteta) has been doing here since he joined has been incredible. It is not just a coincidence that we are where we are now." Former Arsenal player Arteta became manager in 2019 and the Spaniard has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Manchester City travel to Fulham on Saturday and Arsenal visit Manchester United on Sunday.

