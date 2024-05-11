Anderson ponders England cricket future after talks with McCullum

James Anderson's England career might end this summer after talks between the world's most prolific fast bowler in Test cricket and coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum visited Britain from his native New Zealand and spoke to the 41-year-old Anderson over a round of golf, the Guardian newspaper and other parts of British media reported Saturday.

It is unclear whether Anderson has played his last test — there has been no official comment from the England camp — but this summer's international Tests may feature his swansong.

England plays three Tests each against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, with one of them coming at Manchester's Old Trafford, where Anderson has a stand named after him.

Anderson has made 187 Test appearances — only India great Sachin Tendulkar (200) has more — since his debut in 2003 and is the only pacer to reach 700 wickets in the longest format. Only spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan have more Test wickets.

Anderson, who turns 42 in July, has taken just 15 wickets in his last eight tests at an average of 50.8.

Stuart Broad, his longtime new-ball partner for England, retired from cricket last year.

