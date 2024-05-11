French striker Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris-Saint Germain after this season
France forward Kylian Mbappe announced on social media that he will leave Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the season on Friday.
- Country:
- France
France forward Kylian Mbappe on Friday announced on social media that he will leave Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the season. "It's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday," Mbappe said in a video post on X.
After joining PSG from AS Monaco six years ago, Mbappe became the club's all-time leading scorer, with 255 goals in 305 games. The France international won twelve major trophies with PSG, including six Ligue 1 crowns, three French Cups, as many French Super Cups, and two French League Cups.
In the 2019-20 season, PSG came agonisingly close to winning the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final with him in charge of the attack. "It's a lot of emotions. (For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here," Mbappe added.
"It's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years," the French striker concluded. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Lyon beat PSG to cruise into women's Champions League final
Soccer-Lyon beat PSG to cruise into women's Champions League final
Luis Enrique's PSG Rebuild Proving Successful
Hernández Injury Jolts PSG Ahead of Champions League Semifinal Second Leg
Dortmund's injury worries subside ahead of Champions League semi-final against PSG