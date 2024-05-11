Left Menu

French striker Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris-Saint Germain after this season

France forward Kylian Mbappe announced on social media that he will leave Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the season on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:42 IST
French striker Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris-Saint Germain after this season
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: Twitter/Equipe de France). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France forward Kylian Mbappe on Friday announced on social media that he will leave Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the season. "It's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday," Mbappe said in a video post on X.

After joining PSG from AS Monaco six years ago, Mbappe became the club's all-time leading scorer, with 255 goals in 305 games. The France international won twelve major trophies with PSG, including six Ligue 1 crowns, three French Cups, as many French Super Cups, and two French League Cups.

In the 2019-20 season, PSG came agonisingly close to winning the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final with him in charge of the attack. "It's a lot of emotions. (For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here," Mbappe added.

"It's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years," the French striker concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024