Celtic Inches Closer to Scottish Title glory with Hard-Fought Old Firm Victory Over Rangers

Celtic is on the cusp of a third straight Scottish league title.

A 2-1 victory over Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Saturday moved Celtic six points clear of its fierce Glasgow rival with two matches left.

Celtic can clinch the first silverware of Brendan Rodgers' second spell in charge by avoiding defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday, if Rangers does not drop points at home to Dundee on Tuesday.

A strike by Matt O'Riley and John Lundstram's own-goal gave Celtic a two-goal lead before Cyriel Dessers pulled a goal back for Rangers in the 40th, only for Lundstram to complete a miserable game on a personal level by receiving a red card for a foul on Alistair Johnston.

O'Riley missed a penalty as Celtic struggled to finish off the game off against 10 men but the final whistle sparked a party inside Parkhead.

Celtic is looking to move to 54 league titles, which would be one behind Rangers' record total in Scotland.

