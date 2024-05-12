Left Menu

Motor racing-Argentinian racing great Traverso dies aged 73

Juan Maria Traverso, one of Argentina's most renowned motorsport drivers, died on Saturday at the age of 73, the Argentine Drivers Association and the Turismo Carretera Racing Association (ACTC) said. "Rest in peace, Juan Maria Traverso, the greatest idol of Argentine motor racing.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 09:37 IST
Motor racing-Argentinian racing great Traverso dies aged 73

Juan Maria Traverso, one of Argentina's most renowned motorsport drivers, died on Saturday at the age of 73, the Argentine Drivers Association and the Turismo Carretera Racing Association (ACTC) said. Traverso, a local motorsport legend, died at his home in Ramallo in the interior of Buenos Aires province after a long battle with cancer, according to Argentine press reports.

"A great idol is gone. The ACTC expresses deep sorrow for the death of Juan Maria Traverso, the idol who transcended motor racing. We will always... always remember the 'Flaco' from Ramallo. May he rest in peace," the association said. "Rest in peace, Juan Maria Traverso, the greatest idol of Argentine motor racing. In every racetrack in the country your name will always be remembered, said the Argentine drivers association, of which he was president.

Traverso won 16 titles in the main categories of local motorsport between 1977 and 2003, six in Turismo Carretera, seven in TC2000 and three in Top Race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024