Motor racing-Argentinian racing great Traverso dies aged 73
Juan Maria Traverso, one of Argentina's most renowned motorsport drivers, died on Saturday at the age of 73, the Argentine Drivers Association and the Turismo Carretera Racing Association (ACTC) said. "Rest in peace, Juan Maria Traverso, the greatest idol of Argentine motor racing.
Juan Maria Traverso, one of Argentina's most renowned motorsport drivers, died on Saturday at the age of 73, the Argentine Drivers Association and the Turismo Carretera Racing Association (ACTC) said. Traverso, a local motorsport legend, died at his home in Ramallo in the interior of Buenos Aires province after a long battle with cancer, according to Argentine press reports.
"A great idol is gone. The ACTC expresses deep sorrow for the death of Juan Maria Traverso, the idol who transcended motor racing. We will always... always remember the 'Flaco' from Ramallo. May he rest in peace," the association said. "Rest in peace, Juan Maria Traverso, the greatest idol of Argentine motor racing. In every racetrack in the country your name will always be remembered, said the Argentine drivers association, of which he was president.
Traverso won 16 titles in the main categories of local motorsport between 1977 and 2003, six in Turismo Carretera, seven in TC2000 and three in Top Race.
