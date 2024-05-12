Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first in series decider against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and and chose to bowl first in the final T20 match against Bangladesh and seeking to avoid a 5-0 sweep on Sunday.

Allrounder Sean Williams returned to the squad, replacing pace bowler Richard Ngarava for Zimbabwe's only change for the match.

Bangladesh brought up three changes in its bid to sweep a five-match series for the first time.

Veteran batter Mahmudullah, offspinner Mahedi Hasan and allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin came back into the side for Bangladesh's last match at home before the T20 World Cup.

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam were left out.

___ Line ups Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

