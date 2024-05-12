Left Menu

RCB Set Challenging 188-Run Target for DC

Updated: 12-05-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:19 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed only 187 for nine despite a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar in an IPL match here on Sunday. DC fielders dropped too many catches but the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict RCB to below 200 on a good batting surface. Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs but RCB will reckon they were 15 short in the end.

Ishant Sharma (1/31), who got the prize wicket of Virat Kohli, was impressive with his variations. So were Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) and Rasikh Salam (2/23).

Brief Scores: RCB 187/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Ishant Sharma 1/31, Khaleel Ahmed 2/31, Rsikh Salam 2/23) vs DC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

