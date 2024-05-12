Sports News Roundup: Red Sox activate RHP Brayan Bello from 15-day IL; Pirates power past Cubs in Paul Skenes' debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tabilo beats Djokovic in huge upset at Italian Open, two days after bottle accident

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo claimed the biggest win of his career when he beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-3 in the third round of the Italian Open in a match that lasted just 67 minutes on Sunday, two days after the Serbian was hit on the head by a water bottle. Djokovic has won the tournament six times, with his last title coming in 2022, but Tabilo broke the top seed four times on Centre Court while not conceding a single break point.

MLB roundup: Padres walk off, halt Dodgers' win streak

Luis Arraez lined a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night as the San Diego Padres snapped the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 decision. Luis Campusano started the inning with his and the team's second hit of the game, a double into the left field corner off Michael Grove (1-2). After Ha-Seong Kim struck out, Arraez laced a first-pitch fastball into center field and pinch runner Tyler Wade easily beat the throw home. Robert Suarez (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the win.

Basketball-No more 'business as usual' for WNBA, as Clark and other rookies in spotlight

A star-studded draft class headlined by the record-smashing Caitlin Clark is set to rock the WNBA when the season tips off on Tuesday, amid unprecedented interest in the league. Surging ticket sales saw teams scrambling to move games into larger venues and the league days ago launched a charter flight program for players, pouring in a reported $50 million into the policy over the next two years.

Triathlon-Periault, Pearson clinch golds in Yokohama

France's Leonie Periault won the second World Triathlon Championship Series gold of her career while American Morgan Pearson won his first in the men's event in Yokohama on Saturday. Periault, 29, will join 22-year-old Emma Lombardi at their home Games after claiming a stunning victory with a winning time of 01:52:28. She finished 36 seconds clear of the U.S.'s Taylor Knibb in second place and 40 seconds ahead of Lombardi, who took bronze.

Red Sox activate RHP Brayan Bello from 15-day IL

The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Nationals. Fellow right-hander Josh Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Bello, who last pitched for Boston on April 19. Bello landed on the injured list five days later because of lat tightness.

MLB roundup: Pirates power past Cubs in Paul Skenes' debut

Paul Skenes struck out seven over four-plus innings in his highly anticipated major league debut and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit five home runs in a 10-9 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Skenes threw 17 pitches of 100 mph or more and gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while throwing 84 pitches in all. He was staked to a 6-1 lead before Chicago drew six bases-loaded walks off three Pirates relievers during a wild fifth inning that was interrupted by a rain delay of over two hours.

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix signs rookie contract

Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Bo Nix signed his four-year rookie contract. The team announced the signing but not the terms for the quarterback, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Multiple reports said the fully guaranteed deal is worth $18.6 million with a signing bonus of $10.36 million and includes the standard team option for a fifth season.

Tennis-Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

Rafa Nadal said he was still in two minds about whether he will play in the French Open starting this month after he was eliminated from the Italian Open in straight sets by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday. Poland's Hurkacz beat Nadal 6-1 6-3 in the second round to end the Spaniard's run at the tournament he has won a record 10 times, his last title coming in 2021.

Suns hire Mike Budenholzer as head coach

The Phoenix Suns named Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach on Saturday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Suns, however The Athletic reported that it was a five-year contract worth over $50 million.

Cubs officially activate RHP Kyle Hendricks from IL

The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the injured list to start Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In a corresponding roster move, right-hander Jose Cuas was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

