Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi in 2nd T20I against Pakistan

An Afghanistan fan misbehaved with Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin according to Geo News. According to Geo News, the incident took place when Shaheen was walking to the ground from the dressing room. The 24-year-old pacer initially ignored the foul language used by the Afghan fan and went on to inform the security personnel after the fan did not stop. The security acted swiftly and removed the fan from the ground.

In the second T20I, Babar's team successfully chased down Ireland's competitive total of 193/7 with more than three overs to spare, thanks to a 140-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78), giving Pakistan's standout skipper a record-breaking 45th T20I triumph. Although among the top playing nations, Babar is five victories ahead of second-placed Aaron Finch (40) and has eclipsed Uganda's skipper Brian Masaba (44) for the most wins by a captain in men's T20Is.

While Babar tops the chart, Eoin Morgan, England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain, is third (42 victories), with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma next in line at 41 wins each. Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan is also tied with Morgan for 42 victories as captain in the shortest format of cricket. During the game, Shaheen achieved a historic feat by completing 300 wickets in international cricket. He dismissed Ireland captain Paul Stirling to reach the 300-wicket landmark. Overall, he finished the game with figures of 3/40 in his four-over spell.

While chasing 194, Babar failed to worry the scorers against Ireland, edging a Graham Hume ball to keeper Lorcan Tucker in the second over, Rizwan and Fakhar helped Pakistan even the series. Fakhar demonstrated his power-hitting abilities by smashing six sixes, while a steadier Rizwan handled the support position admirably as the pair put up 140 in rapid succession to take the game away from Ireland.

While Fakhar was dismissed in the 15th over to provide the hosts with a glimmer of hope, Azam Khan joined the party to hit an unbeaten 30 from just 10 deliveries to guide Pakistan home. With a seven-wicket win, Pakistan levelled the series 1-1. The series will be decided in the third and final game of the three-match series will be played in Dublin on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)