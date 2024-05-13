IMF staff, Argentina reach agreement on latest review of $44 bln program

Staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Argentine authorities have reached an agreement on the eighth review of the country's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement, the Washington-based lender said on Monday.

In a statement that was uploaded and later removed from the IMF website, the body said the decision followed better-than-expected first-quarter performance in Argentina. The terms must now be approved by the IMF executive board, which is expected to happen in coming weeks, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)