Caitlin Clark era gets underway as Fever visit Sun

Caitlin Clark's WNBA career officially begins on the road Tuesday with the Indiana Fever's regular-season opener against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The unprecedented flood of interest in women's basketball is expected to follow Clark from her record-smashing college career at Iowa to the WNBA. The nearly 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena is sold out for Clark's debut, and ESPN's broadcast will include player mics and roving cameras for "a WNBA Finals-level production setup."

Canucks' Soucy to have hearing for cross-check; Zadorov fined

The NHL will hold a hearing for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy for his cross-check to the face of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid at the end of Sunday night's game, the league announced Monday. Canucks D Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 for his cross-check to McDavid in the same sequence. It's the maximum amount allowed by the collective bargaining agreement.

Chiefs to open 2024 season vs. Ravens

Game 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season features the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Week 1 headliner was confirmed by the league as the build-up begins for a full schedule release on Wednesday night with select marquee games and dates made official by the NFL.

Basketball-Griner out indefinitely with toe fracture

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has sustained a toe fracture on her left foot and will be out indefinitely, the WNBA team said on Monday. Griner, who was freed from a Russian penal colony in a high-profile prisoner exchange in December 2022, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks and Phoenix said updates on her condition would be provided as appropriate.

MLB roundup: Mets avoid sweep thanks to walk-off HR vs. Braves

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who didn't start the game due to a side injury, hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the host New York Mets to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night. The Mets averted being swept in the three-game series and won for just the seventh time in 19 games. Meanwhile, the Braves' four-game winning streak ended.

Tennis-Gauff says tweaked serve needs time to take off

American Coco Gauff has accumulated 35 double faults in three matches at the Italian Open, but the world number three said the technical changes to her serve only need time to settle. A potent serve can be a powerful weapon in tennis, but U.S. Open champion Gauff has struggled with her delivery in the clay swing, averaging almost 10 double faults in the five matches that she played on the slower surface ahead of Rome.

Report: NBA gives Bronny James medical clearance

A panel of NBA physicians has medically cleared Bronny James to be drafted, ESPN reported Monday. The three doctors on the league's Fitness to Play Panel evaluated and approved his participation in this week's pre-draft scouting combine in Chicago, per the report.

MLB roundup: Guardians blank slumping Rangers

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Guardians handed the slumping Texas Rangers a fourth straight loss, prevailing 7-0 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas. Ramirez had a pair of two-run singles, walked twice and stole two bases, and Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits and two runs for Cleveland.

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes first appearance vs. Giants

The banged-up San Francisco Giants will get their first look at one of their primary offseason targets, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, when they open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Neither Yamamoto (4-1, 2.79 ERA) nor the Giants' scheduled starter Monday, Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.30), pitched when the rivals met in Los Angeles in the first week of the season. The Dodgers swept that three-game set, taking the last two games by identical 5-4 counts.

Tiger Woods draws massive crowd at PGA practice round

Tiger Woods is the main attraction whenever he's on a golf course. That was proved true again on Monday as throngs of fans gathered to follow Woods' PGA Championship practice round at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

