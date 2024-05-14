Left Menu

Swiatek hurls Keys aside to surge into Rome semis

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 to reach the Italian Open semi-finals. Taylor Fritz advanced to the men's quarterfinals with a win over Grigor Dimitrov. Alejandro Tabilo upset Karen Khachanov to make his first Masters quarterfinal.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:34 IST
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semi-finals when she swept aside former finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday.

It was the same result and score Swiatek achieved against Keys in the Madrid semi-finals two weeks ago.

The 16th-ranked Keys grew more frustrated at her inability to convert break points — racking 10 without converting a single one — and at a point hit her racket against the clay.

Two-time champion Swiatek will next face No. 3 Coco Gauff or No. 7 Qinwen Zheng.

Taylor Fritz is through to the men's quarterfinals for the first time after the American recovered from losing a lengthy second-set tiebreak — during which he let slip match point — to see off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-7 (11), 6-1.

Fritz saved all 11 break points he faced and will meet the third-seeded Alexander Zverev or Nuno Borges.

Alejandro Tabilo backed up his stunning third-round win against top-ranked Novak Djokovic by edging Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10) to reach a Masters quarterfinal for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

