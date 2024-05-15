Left Menu

Mbappé to Miss Nice Match Due to Hamstring Discomfort

Departing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé was left out of the squad traveling to Nice in the French league because of pain in his left hamstring, the club said. PSG has already secured a 12th league title and plays the Riviera club later Wednesday in a rearranged fixture. PSG will then conclude its league campaign on Sunday at Metz.

PSG also will be missing forward Ousmane Dembélé, who received a knock on his left thigh in the 3-1 loss against Toulouse last weekend. Mbappé grabbed his league-leading 27th goal of the season against Toulouse in what was his last home game for the club.

Mbappé publicly confirmed last week that he is leaving at the end of the season, having already informed the club in February. Although he has yet to announce his destination, Mbappé is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG hopes he will be fit again to feature in the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25 with a chance to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals.

Fifth-place Nice is four points behind Lille and Brest and can still qualify for next season's Champions League.

