Thailand Open: 'Sat-Chi' in round two, Meiraba defeats Prannoy in a shocker

In a massive shocker, world number 84 and former Junior world number two Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam defeated his senior compatriot and world number nine star HS Prannoy at the ongoing Thailand Open on Wednesday. He beat Prannoy by 21-19, 21-18 to advance to the second round. Before this, he had secured two wins in the qualification stage to make it to the main draw. This is also his first win at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 500 tournament level.

Also, the top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started off the first round with an easy straight games win over Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong by 21-13, 21-13. The world number 34 Kiran George went down fighting to world number 54 Mads Christophersen of Denmark by 15-21, 21-13, 17-21.

Coming to the women's singles competition, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Imad Samiya and Aakarshi Kashyap, all crashed out of the competition in the first round itself. Only, Ashmita Chaliha could make it to the second round, securing a win over Indonesia's Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo by 19-21, 21-15, 21-14.

Malvika lost by 11-21, 10-21 to China's Han Yue, while Aakarshi registered a 13-21, 8-21 defeat to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Also, Unnati succumbed to Belgium's Lianne Tan by 21-14, 14-21, 9-21. Imad lost by 21-13, 21-13 to China's Gao Fan Jie.

Thailand Open is taking place in Bangkok from May 14 to May 19 this year. (ANI)

