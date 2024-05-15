RR opt to bat against Punjab Kings, Tom-Kohler Cadmore replaces Buttler
RR opt to bat against Punjab Kings, Tom-Kohler Cadmore replaces Buttler
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Royals will bat first against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match of the IPL here on Wednesday.
With Jos Buttler back home for national duty, Royals included Tom-Kohler Cadmore in the playing eleven.
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tom-Kohler
- Arshdeep Singh
- Trent Boult
- Nathan Ellis
- Shashank Singh
- Avesh Khan
- Rilee Rossouw
- Tom Kohler-Cadmore
- Riyan Parag
- Sanju Samson
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Prabhsimran Singh
- Harpreet Brar
- Punjab Kings
- Rahul Chahar
- Jonny Bairstow
- Rajasthan Royals
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Harshal Patel
- Sandeep Sharma