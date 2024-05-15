Left Menu

Bayern gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers

Bayern gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers

PTI | Munich | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:42 IST
Bayern gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich is rewarding three promising youth players with their first professional contracts.

Croatian midfielder Lovro Zvonarek (19), who scored in his first start for Bayern in the win over Wolfsburg last weekend, and Spanish-Moroccan left winger Adam Aznou (17) have been given contracts through June 2027, Bayern announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili, a German youth international, signed a deal through June 2026.

"It is our philosophy to have the greatest possible permeability to the first team because it is an important component of FC Bayern to develop young players for the absolute top level," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"We will continue to closely support the three of them on their next step. They have everything they need to succeed." Bayern is still looking for a new coach after being frustrated in finding a successor for the departing Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern was reportedly rebuffed trying to sign former Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

It comes after Bayern was turned down by Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, Xabi Alonso stayed with Bayer Leverkusen, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann extended his contract with Germany, and Unai Emery opted to stay with Aston Villa.

Former Germany coach Hansi Flick has been linked with a return, while Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is another reported candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024