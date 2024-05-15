Bayern gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers

Bayern Munich is rewarding three promising youth players with their first professional contracts.

Croatian midfielder Lovro Zvonarek (19), who scored in his first start for Bayern in the win over Wolfsburg last weekend, and Spanish-Moroccan left winger Adam Aznou (17) have been given contracts through June 2027, Bayern announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili, a German youth international, signed a deal through June 2026.

"It is our philosophy to have the greatest possible permeability to the first team because it is an important component of FC Bayern to develop young players for the absolute top level," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.

"We will continue to closely support the three of them on their next step. They have everything they need to succeed." Bayern is still looking for a new coach after being frustrated in finding a successor for the departing Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern was reportedly rebuffed trying to sign former Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

It comes after Bayern was turned down by Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, Xabi Alonso stayed with Bayer Leverkusen, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann extended his contract with Germany, and Unai Emery opted to stay with Aston Villa.

Former Germany coach Hansi Flick has been linked with a return, while Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is another reported candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)