PGA Championship gets underway, Xander Schauffele out to the early lead

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had trouble finding the fairway and was 1 over early in his round.Schauffele, in search of his first major championship, made putts of 13 and 16 feet on his way to a 4-under start.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:32 IST
Xander Schauffele made four birdies over his first seven holes Thursday to kick-off the PGA Championship. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had trouble finding the fairway and was 1 over early in his round.

Schauffele, in search of his first major championship, made putts of 13 and 16 feet on his way to a 4-under start. His fourth birdie came on the par-4 16th and gave him an early one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Doug Ghim, who played his first nine in 3-under 33.

Sunny, windless conditions greeted the players at Valhalla, where the start of play was delayed by 10 minutes while the last of the fog burned off after a rainy, humid evening. The forecast was for more of the same through the opening round, but Friday called for a 90% chance of rain.

Woods made a bogey on the par-3 11th, then saved par after driving into the left rough on No. 12. He made birdie on 13, but had to hack out from the rough again on 15, which led to his second bogey of the day.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, already with four wins this season, had an afternoon tee time, along with US Open champion Wyndham Clark and British Open champion Brian Harman.

Rory McIlroy, returning to the site of his last major win 10 years ago, was 2 under through six holes. Defending champion Brooks Koepka was 1-under par through four.

