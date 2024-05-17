Three soccer players arrested over alleged match-fixing involving yellow cards in Australian league

Three A-League players were arrested on Friday for alleged betting corruption after police claimed they manipulated the number of yellow cards they received in games last year, Football Australia said.

New South Wales state police began an investigation in December 2023. Six months later, detectives have revealed that a ''senior player'' was alleged to have been taking instructions from a man — believed to be based in South America — to organize players taking yellow cards during matches for money.

Police have not publicly identified any of the players who have been charged, but investigators said all three are attached to a club based in southwest Sydney. They were scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

The Australian Associated Press news agency named the team as Macarthur FC, which finished in fifth place in the standings this season but lost in the first round of the playoffs two weeks ago.

Macarthur FC chief executive Sam Krslovic, without confirming it was his team's players who were involved, said the club was caught off-guard by the arrests but it would work with authorities.

''The club is shocked and aware of the arrests of three A-League players by New South Wales Police as a result of international law enforcement co-ordination focused on betting corruption related to alleged yellow card manipulation in games,'' he said in a statement. ''Integrity of our game is a foundation pillar and we will work closely with all relevant agencies on this matter.'' Police say yellow cards were manipulated during games played on November 24 and December 9 of last year. They also allege unsuccessful attempts were made during matches on April 20 and May 4.

Macarthur played out a 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory on November 24 before beating Sydney FC 2-0 on December 9. The team beat Sydney 1-0 on April 20 before being beaten 4-0 by Sydney FC on May 4 in the elimination final.

Local media said police executed a search warrant at South Coogee, in Sydney's east, on Friday, and arrested a 33-year-old man. Two men, aged 32 and 27, were arrested in Sydney's western suburbs.

Media reports quoted police as saying the oldest of the trio is expected to be charged with two counts of engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome of an event and two counts of facilitating conduct that corrupts a betting outcome.

The other two players are set to be charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome of an event.

Football Australia said it has been ''made aware of the arrests of three A-League men players.'' ''Football Australia is fully cooperating with the Organised Crime Squad, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Sport Integrity Australia and the New South Wales Crime Commission in this matter,'' it added in the statement.

AAP said Sports Integrity Australia acted on information from a Britain-based agency working with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission on their investigation.

The A-League season is midway through the playoff stage, with two semifinals scheduled this weekend to determine which teams meet in the May 25 grand final. The A-League men's competition has 11 clubs based in Australia and one in New Zealand. AP SSC SSC

