Zydus Q4: Profit Soars 4x to ₹1,182 Cr, Revenue Hits ₹5,534 Cr

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,534 crore in the period under review from Rs 5,011 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,859 crore as compared with Rs 1,960 crore in FY23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:09 IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit surged four-fold to Rs 1,182 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 on higher sales. The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,534 crore in the period under review from Rs 5,011 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,859 crore as compared with Rs 1,960 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,547 crore from Rs 17,237 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

''Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well,'' Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Shares of the company ended 4.28 per cent up at Rs 1,051.90 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

