Zydus Q4: Profit Soars 4x to ₹1,182 Cr, Revenue Hits ₹5,534 Cr

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit surged four-fold to Rs 1,182 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 on higher sales. The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,534 crore in the period under review from Rs 5,011 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,859 crore as compared with Rs 1,960 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,547 crore from Rs 17,237 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

''Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well,'' Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Shares of the company ended 4.28 per cent up at Rs 1,051.90 apiece on the BSE.

