Aditi Ashok's Rocky Road: Mizuho Americas Open Setback

Aditi Ashok had a disappointing start at the Mizuho Americas Open, carding 4-over 76, placing her Tied-99th. She made two birdies against six bogeys. So Mi Lee leads with 6-under 66, while Mao Saigo is tied second with a 4-under 68. Four players, including Saigo, share the second spot. Defending champion Rose Zhang withdrew after three holes.

PTI | Jerseycity | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:25 IST
Aditi Ashok had a disappointing start at the Mizuho Americas Open, carding 4-over 76, which placed her Tied-99th and in danger of missing the cut.

Aditi, who is still looking for her first top-10 finish of 2024 on the LPGA, had two birdies against six bogeys.

LPGA Tour rookie, Korea's So Mi Lee shot 6-under 66 to take the lead, while Japan's Mao Saigo shot a 4-under 68 in the first round to sit at tied second.

Four players sit in a tie for second, including Saigo, Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines, Australia's Gabriela Ruffels and America's Andrea Lee.

Ruffels was one of four players to go bogey-free on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Defending LPGA Tour champion Rose Zhang, who became a Rolex First-Time Winner and an official Tour member with her win at last year's Mizuho Americas Open, withdrew from the field after playing her first three holes.

