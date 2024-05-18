"Once I got my fifty, Virat said....": RCB's Will Jacks on century against Gujarat Titans

England all-rounder Will Jacks, who had a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) debut season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), opened up on his remarkable century against Gujarat Titans (GT), his admiration for star batter Virat Kohli and the love he has received from the fans. Notably, Will Jacks along with England players Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley has left their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to join the national senior's side for the T20 series against Pakistan starting from May 22 onwards.

In eight matches for RCB, Jacks scored 230 runs at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of over 175, with a century and fifty. His best score is 100*. He also took two wickets for his side. He was brought by RCB ahead of the 2023 season, but could not feature back then due to injury. A very big moment of his IPL career so far was the carnage he unleashed on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 28. Chasing 201 to win, Jacks reached his half-century in 31 balls. Within the span of the next 10 balls, Jacks raced to his maiden IPL ton, achieving the fastest-ever acceleration for a century in the tournament's history. Jacks' scored an unbeaten 100* in 41 balls, with five fours and 10 sixes and had an explosive 166-run stand with star batter Virat Kohli, who himself scored an unbeaten 70* in 44 balls in a successful run-chase.

Speaking about his century, Jacks revealed that once he reached his half-century, Virat signalled him that he did not want to face any balls and encouraged him to keep going. "As soon as I hit that last one, I knew it was going miles. It snuck up on me. I only got to my fifty the over before. I was just trying to get there as quickly as possible and win the game. Once I got my fifty, Virat was like, 'I do not want to face any balls - keep going," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"When Mohit Sharma came on [in the 15th over], that was my match-up. I was going to take him down there, because I had faced him for three or four balls before and I had got a good eye of him. I knew that was my time, and after that there was no reason to stop. I did not realise I could have got a hundred until we needed seven to win." "Obviously a big celebration, a hug from Virat, and then I realised what I had done. It was amazing. I just thought, 'I am 100 not out in an IPL game - and two weeks ago, I was not even playing.' There has been a lot of attention since but I have loved the experience," he said.

Jacks said that he has saved a picture of Virat's reaction on a six that took him to 94 in the "favourites" folder of his phone gallery and aims to get it printed. He said though nothing has changed for him, Virat hyping him up from the non-striker's end stays really special for him. "Nothing has changed realistically: I have just scored some runs. I have always known I have been good enough, but to really dominate like that just lets everyone else know what I can do. But to do it with Virat, and have him hyping me up like that? It is special," said Jacks.

"They (GT) do have three high-quality spinners [Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Sai Kishore] and I did not face a ball of seam until my 17th ball. I just needed to settle in, and Virat really helped me with that. He took ownership of the partnership and the risks while I was getting going, and made sure that we did not fall behind - and that I did not have to do something really unnecessary," he added. Jacks, who had spent 10-plus years watching IPL on his TV, was taken aback by the support shown for RCB by fans. He also said that meeting Virat for the first time was "surreal".

"Everyone told me their fans were the best but now I have seen how crazy it is... I kind of expected it, but it obviously still takes you by surprise," he said. "The same is true of the adulation for Kohli, and adjusting to calling him a team-mate. "When he first walked in and I first met him, that was surreal. Seeing his aura, how people look at him, the following... even if you see a footballer in public at home, it is not like that. It is eye-opening. Everywhere we go - all the airports, every street - the support is incredible," he added.

At 25 years of age, Jacks said that his debut IPL came at a perfect time and had it came earlier, he would not have been ready. He also said that everyone in the team is very great and share their experiences and opened up on his closeness to Australian stars Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green. "It would have been good to come earlier, but I would not have been ready. I went to the Big Bash when I was 20 and it was great, but my game was not ready. I did not know what I was doing, and I did crap. I am happy where I am now: I can come in and try to dominate, instead of just going, 'Well, I'll try to get some runs," he said.

"I cannot speak highly enough of it [the team]. Everyone is willing to share their experiences. He (Maxwell) been outstanding with me. He has given me loads of his time," said Jacks about Maxwell. Jacks and Green were sitting next to one another in the team bus when their respective sides selected them for the T20 World Cup.

"He got called by George Bailey, then I got called by Motty [Matthew Mott] about ten minutes later," Jacks says, laughing. They might face one another on June 8 in Barbados. This will be Jacks' first World Cup and he admitted being disappointed to miss out on the 2022 T20 WC and 2023 50-over WC.

"I thought I was close but obviously it is tough to get in, which is understandable. My biggest goal for the year was to play in the World Cup - and hopefully win it, obviously - and this has given me confidence that I belong there. I know I am ready for it," he said. (ANI)

